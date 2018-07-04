Google Doodle celebrates vaccum inventor Hubert Cecil's birthday

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hubert Cecil Booth

Google Doodle celebrates vaccum inventor Hubert Cecil&#039;s birthday

New Delhi: Google Doodles are famous for celebrating interesting world events, birthdays and anniversaries and pioneers. And on Wednesday, it decided to honour Hubert Cecil Booth, the man who gave the world first powered vacuum cleaners, on his 147 birthday. 

Here's everything you need to know about who Hubert Cecil Booth was:

Born in Gloucester in 1871, Hubert Cecil Booth was an engineer best known for inventing one of the first powered vacuum cleaners.

Before his version, cleaning machines just blew or brushed dirt away, instead of sucking it up.

He invented the first modern vacuum cleaner in 1901 after watching a demonstration for a device designed to blow dust away, believing that if the device’s system could be reversed, the dust could be sucked up entirely. 

 His first petrol-powered, horse-drawn vacuum cleaner was giant and too bulky to be brought to a building. However, it was built on the same principles as modern ones.

Booth's first petrol-powered, horse-drawn vacuum cleaner relied upon air drawn by a piston pump through a cloth filter. It did not contain any brushes and the entire cleaning was done by suction through long tubes with nozzles on the ends.

Booth also designed Ferris wheels, suspension bridges and factories.

