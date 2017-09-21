Google reveals most commonly searched sex question

New Delhi: From information sharing to setting up a business venture, Internet has opened a world of possibilities. But some people also rely on it for information on subjects which they find too embarrassing to discuss with others.

Google has revealed that the most searched sex question on the search engine has been locating the G-spot, which is indeed a puzzle to many people.

'Where is the G-spot?' and 'How to make a woman orgasm' are the most regularly googled query relating to sex, the dailymail.co.uk reported.

To demystify the topic, researchers at the Kings College had studied 1,800 women but found no evidence of the fabled G-spot.

But French scientists at a conference denounced the British study, accusing its authors of “disrespecting women”. They declared that 60 percent of women have a G-spot but needs to be discovered.

It is, however, said that the G-spot lies on the anterior wall of the vagina.

Another sex query, which also finds a place in the top 10 questions, is 'How to insert a male organ into a female organ?'.

Other sex questions in the top 10 include 'Can you get rid of herpes?' and 'How to get rid of genital warts'.

The queries show people may be turning to google for information rather than visiting a sexual health clinic.