Google to help media outlets win subscribers, boost income

New Delhi: As cash crunch pinching the media industry hard, Google has reportedly come out with a plan to help news outlets boost their subscriber base, which is their major source of revenue.

The search giant is collaborating with NewsCorp, the Financial Times and the New York Times to end the financial woes, AFP reported citing a source.

The income from subscriptions is vital for news outlets as they cannot always rely on advertising for financial survival.

Google, however, has not officially revealed about the development.

"We work closely with news publishers across the world to build products that help support their business and add value to users," Google spokesperson Maggie Shiels said in response to an AFP inquiry.

"At the moment we don't have anything to announce."

Google already helps online readers to subscribe to publishers and with help of Artificial intelligence, software smarts and troves of data, it hopes to win over potential subscribers.