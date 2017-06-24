Govt will do everything required for safety of Indians in Qatar: Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday asserted that the government would do everything possible for the safety and well-being of Indians in Qatar which has been battling economic sanctions from a number of Arab countries.

"Please do not worry. We will do everything required for the safety and well-being of our countrymen. We are in touch with our Ambassador," Swaraj tweeted.

Please do not worry. We will do everything required for the safety and well being of our countrymen. We are in touch with our Ambassador. https://t.co/iGtmGjx1L1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 24, 2017

Her response came after one Ramana Kumar asked her about the government's plans to ensure security of Indians in Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt had imposed a boycott on Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

The government had on Thursday said all Indians in Qatar were safe and secure and special flights were being operated to facilitate travel of those who wanted to come home as connectivity from that country had been hit due to restrictions imposed on it.