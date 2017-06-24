close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Govt will do everything required for safety of Indians in Qatar: Sushma Swaraj

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt had imposed a boycott on Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 20:38
Govt will do everything required for safety of Indians in Qatar: Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday asserted that the government would do everything possible for the safety and well-being of Indians in Qatar which has been battling economic sanctions from a number of Arab countries.

"Please do not worry. We will do everything required for the safety and well-being of our countrymen. We are in touch with our Ambassador," Swaraj tweeted.

Her response came after one Ramana Kumar asked her about the government's plans to ensure security of Indians in Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt had imposed a boycott on Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

The government had on Thursday said all Indians in Qatar were safe and secure and special flights were being operated to facilitate travel of those who wanted to come home as connectivity from that country had been hit due to restrictions imposed on it.

TAGS

Sushma SwarajQatarIndiaBehrainUAEArabSaudi ArabiaEgypt

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Flood situation worsens in Assam, over 87,500 people affected badly
Assam

Flood situation worsens in Assam, over 87,500 people affect...

Nitish Kumar uncomfortable in grand alliance with RJD, Congress, will welcome him if he joins NDA: BJP
Bihar

Nitish Kumar uncomfortable in grand alliance with RJD, Cong...

AmericasWorld

Eight killed, five missing in Colombia coal mine blast

Portuguese PM Antonio Costa arranges special &#039;Gujarati lunch&#039; for PM Narendra Modi
AfricaWorld

Portuguese PM Antonio Costa arranges special 'Gujarati...

China stalls India&#039;s NSG membership bid again, next discussion in November
India

China stalls India's NSG membership bid again, next di...

Istanbul bans gay and transgender pride march for second year
EuropeWorld

Istanbul bans gay and transgender pride march for second ye...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video