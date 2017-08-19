close
Greece arrests Belgian woman wanted for terror ties: Coastguard

Authorities declined to identify the suspect's nationality but state agency ANA said she was a Belgian apparently of Moroccan origin.

AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 14:20

Attica: A 22-year-old Belgian woman has been arrested in Greece on charges of extremism under a Europol arrest warrant, the coastguard and reports said Saturday.

"A 22-year-old foreign national has been arrested over suspected links to terrorist activity," a coastguard spokeswoman told AFP.

"She is being held on the island of Corfu."

Authorities declined to identify the suspect's nationality but state agency ANA said she was a Belgian apparently of Moroccan origin.

It was not immediately clear when the warrant was issued or whether it was linked to any particular incident. 

"We do not know which case this is linked to," the spokeswoman said.

The woman had travelled by ferry from Italy to the Greek port of Igoumenitsa, ANA said.

She was arrested late Friday on Corfu after Italian authorities alerted their Greek counterparts, the agency said.

