Groom with 'weeks to live' makes surprise announcement on wedding day

A groom from the United Kingdom was told that he had 'weeks to live'. To everyone's surprise, it came under light that he is not dying at all.

23-year-old Jack Kane, from UK's Middlesbrough was told that he had terminal cancer and would only be living for weeks.

Earlier this year, Kane suffered from severe back pain and his health consistently deteriorated. Following this, he was diagnosed a fatal tumour on his spine on 13 October.

However, it was later revealed that 23-year-old was misdiagnosed.

Kane instead has a condition called neuromyelitis optica (NMO) which is also termed as Devic’s disease, said a media report.

The condition reportedly causes inflammation of the spine and optic nerve.

Disheartened Kane decided to propose his girlfriend Emma Clarke for marriage. The couple tied the knot after eight days at the hospital's chapel.

"When we were told Jack was going to die we thought ‘let’s just go for it’ and planned the wedding in eight days," Clarke said.

Kane being afraid decided to wait until his wedding day to announce the good news.

"It took me so long to digest the news that I wasn’t dying. I had prepared myself for the worst. It wasn’t until a few days later that it really hit me. During my speech at the reception the room just exploded when I made the announcement," he told INDEPENDENT.

"When we found out that Jack wasn’t terminal it was a bittersweet emotion. We thought that it would be better to share this good news face-to-face with everyone," Clarke added.

"We had always prayed that a miracle might happen, but when we were told his condition was no longer terminal we didn’t want to get our hopes up too much."

Kane is currently being treated for NMO and is likely to get back home in a month.