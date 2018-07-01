Group of 100 pelts stones of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s convoy in Pakistan

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

The convoy of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was on Sunday stopped and attacked with stones in Lyari area of Karachi in Pakistan. According to Pakistan-based Dawn News, Bilawal’s convoy was attacked during an election campaign rally.

The report said that convoy was attacked by a group of at least 100 people while it was on its way from Baghdadi area to Juna Masjid. They also raised slogan “Go Bilawal Go”. Due to heavy stone pelting, windshield of a truck, which was part of the convoy, was broken.

Two workers of the PPP also reportedly suffered injuries during the stone pelting. Dawn News reported that Bilawal’s vehicle was reversed by the driver and he managed to escape the scene.

The convoy then took an alternate route and reached the venue for the campaign. He addressed residents of Lyari area at Cheel Chowk and some other points, said the report.

Dawn News further quoted PPP leader Nabeel Gabol as blaming “20 to 25 extremists” for the incident. He also hit out at the administration, accusing it of not taking adequate measures to avoid such incidents during poll campaign.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari filed his nomination papers on Friday last. The PPP chairman is contesting from two National Assembly seats - Karachi's Lyari and Larkana.

The general elections in Pakistan will be held on July 25.

