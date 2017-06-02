close
Gunfire at casino complex in Philippine capital

"Resorts World Manila is currently on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men," the company said on its Twitter account.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 - 00:30

Manila: Gunfire was reported at a hotel and a casino resort in the Philippine capital on Friday, the operator of the complex said, and the Islamic State group quickly claimed responsibility.

"Resorts World Manila is currently on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men," the company said on its Twitter account.

 

Philippine attack, Philippine Gunfire, Philippine casino complex, Philippine capital

