हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
US shooting incident

Gunman kills at least one, injures many inside yoga studio in Florida

The suspect opened fire at people before training the gun himself and pulling the trigger.

Gunman kills at least one, injures many inside yoga studio in Florida
Representational image

In yet another incident of gun-related violence in the United States, a gunman opened fire on people inside a yoga studio in California on Friday. He then shot himself dead.

According to reports in the US media, the incident took place at a yoga studio inside a shopping centre in Tallahassee.

It is being reported that the man entered the studio and immediately opened fire. People outside called emergency services but before the first batch of cops and ambulance vehicles had even reached, the suspect had fatally shot himself.

Initial investigations suggest at a possibility of a domestic dispute, as per local cops. The city administrative officials however say their priority is to ensure the injured receive proper medical care.

Tags:
US shooting incidentUS shootingFlorida shooting

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close