California

Gunman kills five people in a series of shootings in California in US

There is no information yet on how the other four were related to the attacker.

BAKERSFIELD: A man shot dead his wife and four other people in Bakersfield in California in a series of shootings on Wednesday. After opening fire at killing five people, he turned the gun on himself and took his own life.

The shootings began shortly before 5:30 pm on Wednesday in Bakersfield, about 90 miles north of Los Angeles. There is no information yet if the other four were related to the attacker.

Along with his wife, the attacker killed a man at a trucking company in Bakersfield. He then killed another man nearby the company and two people later at a residence.

He commandeered a vehicle before he killed himself when he was confronted by a sheriff's deputy.

 

