close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Gunman kills two guards at Saudi royal palace

Royal guards killed the gunman, identified by the ministry as a 28-year-old Saudi national armed with a Kalashnikov and three grenades.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 06:54

Riyadh: A gunman shot dead two Saudi guards and wounded three others at the gate of the royal palace in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, the interior ministry said.

Royal guards killed the gunman, identified by the ministry as a 28-year-old Saudi national armed with a Kalashnikov and three grenades.

"An outpost of the royal guard came under fire by a person who got out of a Hyundai car," the ministry said in a statement yesterday carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

"He was immediately dealt with and his cowardly act also resulted in the martyrdom" of two royal guards, it added.

The US embassy in Saudi Arabia had earlier cautioned its citizens over reports of the attack.

"Due to the possibility of ongoing police activity, American citizens are advised to exercise caution when travelling through the area," the embassy said in a brief statement.

The warning comes after the Saudi police raided hideouts of a "terror" cell linked to the Islamic State group this week, killing two people and arresting five others, according to the national security agency.

The State Security Agency said police raided three hideouts in the capital Riyadh and exchanged gunfire at one of them, the SPA news agency reported on Thursday.

Since late 2014, IS has claimed a series of bombings and shootings against Shiites and security forces in the Sunni- majority kingdom.

Saudi Arabia is a member of the US-led international coalition that has been battling the Sunni extremist group in Syria and Iraq.

TAGS

Gunman kills Saudi guardsSaudi royal palaceSaudi guardsRed Sea cityJeddah

From Zee News

Women above 45 years may not need a male relative for Haj anymore
India

Women above 45 years may not need a male relative for Haj a...

Talked to North Korea for 25 years, now just one thing will work: Trump
World

Talked to North Korea for 25 years, now just one thing will...

World

Russia to launch new military airfield in Kaliningrad

Narendra Modi&#039;s Gujarat visit Live updates: PM to visit his birthplace today
Gujarat

Narendra Modi's Gujarat visit Live updates: PM to visi...

WorldAsia

Bangladesh's mega refugee camp plan for 800,000-plus R...

Spanish PM won`t rule out suspending Catalonia`s autonomy
EuropeWorld

Spanish PM won`t rule out suspending Catalonia`s autonomy

Hurricane Nate makes landfall in southern US
AmericasWorld

Hurricane Nate makes landfall in southern US

Pak rejects US statement, says CPEC is a development and connectivity project
WorldAsia

Pak rejects US statement, says CPEC is a development and co...

Uttar Pradesh

UP: 4 feared drowned after boat capsizes in Ganga

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi