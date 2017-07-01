Gunman opens fire at US nightclub, injures 17 people; 1 critical

Washington: At least 17 people were left injured after a gunman opened fire at a nightclub following a dispute at a concert in Little Rock city of US state Arkansas, said US media.

As per the report, the concert was underway at the time of the shooting.

All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and one of them is said to have been admitted in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, police are still uncertain if more than one shooter was involved in the incident. Also, they do not believe it as a terror attack.

The motive behind the attack is unclear.

Further details awaited.