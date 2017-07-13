close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Gunmen attacks vehicle carrying senior officer in Pakistan' Balochistan, kill 4 policemen

Gunmen attacked a vehicle carrying a senior police officer in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, killing him and three other policemen.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 15:30

Karachi: Gunmen attacked a vehicle carrying a senior police officer in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, killing him and three other policemen.

Superintendent of Police of Quaidabad area, Mubarak Shah, was targetted by the gunmen in Quetta, the provincial capital, while he was patrolling in the area with his team.

Inspector General of Police in Balochistan Abdul Razzak Cheema confirmed the attack on Shah.

"Shah was injured and later died in the hospital while three police personnel died on the spot," he said.

Another policeman was injured and was being treated.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Taliban militants often carry out such attacks in the area.

The incident comes days after District Police Officer of Qilla Abdullah, his security guard and driver were killed and over 10 other people, including five police personnel, were injured in a suicide blast in the border town of Chaman on Monday. 

TAGS

BalochistanPakistanKarachiTaliban militantsRazzak ChemmaQuaidabad

From Zee News

Mobile data war: Aircel counters Reliance Jio, offers 84GB data for 84 days at Rs 348
Mobiles

Mobile data war: Aircel counters Reliance Jio, offers 84GB...

Turkey detains 44 in anti-terrorist operations, including bomb attack planners
EuropeWorld

Turkey detains 44 in anti-terrorist operations, including b...

Karnataka SSLC supplementary Result 2017 declared
KarnatakaEducation

Karnataka SSLC supplementary Result 2017 declared

World

Dozen killed, over 40 wounded in Cameroon suicide bomb atta...

&#039;Pakistan considering giving visa to Kulbhushan Jadhav&#039;s mother&#039;
India

'Pakistan considering giving visa to Kulbhushan Jadhav...

World

Turkey detains 44 people suspected of planning terror attac...

BJP rules out reunion with Janata Dal(U), says not interested in breaking any alliance
India

BJP rules out reunion with Janata Dal(U), says not interest...

8GB ASUS &#039;ZenFone AR&#039; arrives in India at Rs 49,999
Mobiles

8GB ASUS 'ZenFone AR' arrives in India at Rs 49,9...

Technology

Microsoft releases AI-powered app to help blind 'see...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Journalists killed in the line of duty

The Hamburg Summit: Rallies, riots and raves

Modi's Israel visit very successful says senior editor Jerusalem Post

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels

Is PM Modi changing Nehru's foreign policy?