हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Gunmen in plain clothes enter Karachi Press Club, trigger protests in Pakistan

According to Pakistan-based Dawn News, the gunmen entered the press club at around 10.30 pm on Thursday.

Gunmen in plain clothes enter Karachi Press Club, trigger protests in Pakistan

A number of armed men on Thursday night forcibly entered the Karachi Press Club, sending the administration into a tizzy. According to Pakistan-based Dawn News, the gunmen entered the press club at around 10.30 pm on Thursday.

The Karachi Press Club released a statement with regard to the incident, wherein it said that dozens of gunmen entered the premises and forcibly clicked photographs using mobile phone. They also did video recording of the club premises. They also reportedly harassed some of the journalists.

A report in Dawn News published the statement released by the Karachi Press Club administration. It read, “Dozens of gunmen in plainclothes entered the KPC at 10:30pm, harassed journalists, examined different rooms, kitchen, upper floor of the building and sports hall. They forcibly made videos and took pictures with mobile cameras.”

According to the report, the gunmen reached press club in a convoy, comprising vehicles like Land Cruisers, Prado and a police mobile.

Senior police officials of Karachi have assured the press club office bearers of thorough investigation into the incident. The journalists will reportedly hold a protest over the incident on Friday.

Tags:
PakistanKarachiKarachi Press ClubKarachi Press Club security breach

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close