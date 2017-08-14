close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Gunmen kill at least 17 in attack on Burkina Faso restaurant

Suspected jihadists killed at least 17 people and wounded eight during a raid on a restaurant in Burkina Faso`s capital on Sunday, the communications` minister said, as security forces at the scene tried to end the attack.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 09:33
Gunmen kill at least 17 in attack on Burkina Faso restaurant

Ouagadougou: Suspected jihadists killed at least 17 people and wounded eight during a raid on a restaurant in Burkina Faso`s capital on Sunday, the communications` minister said, as security forces at the scene tried to end the attack.

A Reuters witness saw customers running out of the Aziz Istanbul restaurant in Ouagadougou as police and paramilitary gendarmerie surrounded it amid gunfire.

"This is a terrorist attack," Communications Minister Remi Dandjinou told a news conference. He said the toll was provisional because the security operation was still underway.

A woman said she was in the restaurant celebrating her brother`s birthday when the shooting started.
"I just ran but my brother was left inside," the woman told Reuters TV as she fled the building.

Burkina Faso, like other countries in West Africa, has been targeted sporadically by jihadist groups operating across Africa`s Sahel. Most attacks have been along its remote northern border region with Mali, which has seen attacks by Islamist militants for more than a decade. 

Thirty people were killed when gunmen attacked a restaurant and hotel in Ouagadougou in January 2016 in an incident claimed by al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb.

A new al Qaeda-linked alliance of Malian jihadist groups claimed an attack in June that killed at least five people at a luxury Mali resort popular with Western expatriates just outside the capital, Bamako.

African nations launched a new multinational military force to tackle Islamist militants in the Sahel last month, but it won`t be operational until later this year and faces a budget shortfall.

TAGS

Burkina Faso restaurantBurkina Faso attackAziz Istanbul restaurantTerror attackOuagadougou

From Zee News

Australia-OceaniaWorld

Australia Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce caught in dua...

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra stopped after damage of three bridges
India

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra stopped after damage of three brid...

Jammu and Kashmir: 1 killed in clashes with security forces
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: 1 killed in clashes with security forces

Gorakhpur tragedy: Nodal Officer of BRD Medical College removed; Congress for SC-monitored probe
Uttar Pradesh

Gorakhpur tragedy: Nodal Officer of BRD Medical College rem...

Jharkhand man gets shock of his life after he receives electricity bill of Rs 38 billion
India

Jharkhand man gets shock of his life after he receives elec...

Delhi: 20-year-old woman thrown off fourth floor after being raped by friend, condition critical
India

Delhi: 20-year-old woman thrown off fourth floor after bein...

Ban late-night parties in the state, demands Goa minister Vinod Palienkar
Goa

Ban late-night parties in the state, demands Goa minister V...

SC to continue hearing in Haji Ali Dargah trust case
MaharashtraMumbai

SC to continue hearing in Haji Ali Dargah trust case

Priyanka Gandhi as new Congress Working President? Sonia Gandhi&#039;s hint to senior party leaders
India

Priyanka Gandhi as new Congress Working President? Sonia Ga...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India