Gunmen kill chief of religious council: Afghan official

Gunmen shot and killed at least two people in eastern Kapisa province, including the provincial chief of a religious council, a provincial official said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 16:49

Kabul: Gunmen shot and killed at least two people in eastern Kapisa province, including the provincial chief of a religious council, a provincial official said.

Qais Qaderi, spokesman for the provincial governor, said yesterday the religious council chief, Mullah Gul Mohammad Hanafyar, was the target of the attack. He died from his wounds on the way to a hospital. His security guard was the second victim.

The attack yesterday was carried out by gunmen riding a motorcycle who shot Hanafyar as he was about to exit his vehicle near his home, said Qaderi.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Qaderi said that as many as eight suspects have been arrested and an investigation is underway.

Elsewhere, in western Farah province four police officers were shot and killed by insurgents, said Mohammad Naser Mehri, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

Mehri said that the attack took place Friday while all four officers were travelling from Bala Buluk district to Farah city.

No one claimed responsibility for this attack either, but Taliban insurgents are active in Bala Buluk and often attack security check points and target Afghan security forces using roadside bombs.

KabulKapisaQais QaderiMullah Gul Mohammad HanafyarMohammad Naser Mehri

