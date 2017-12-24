हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Gunmen open fire on cafe in Cairo, kill two

The shooting took place in the al-Amirya village, west of Cairo.  

AFP| Updated: Dec 24, 2017, 23:58 PM IST
CAIRO: At least two people were killed and eight injured after unknown assailants opened fire on a cafe in Cairo, on Sunday.

The Anadolu Agency quoted Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Mujahed, as saying, that the shooting took place in the al-Amirya village, west of Cairo.According to a security source, two masked gunmen, involved in the incident, were on a motorbike when opened fire on cafe-goers in the village and fled.

The injured were rushed to the hospital for medical assistance.No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.The Egyptian Police have launched a search operation to nab the culprits and are further investigating the matter.

