3 killed as terrorists storm into a Pakistan college

PESHAWAR: Unidentified armed men stormed the campus of an agriculture university in Pakistan on Friday, killing three and injuring at least thirteen people.

The attackers were exchanging fire with security forces at the Directorate of Agriculture Institute of Peshawar, said Tahir Khan, chief of police in the northwestern city.

"Police and army commandos have cordoned off the campus," Khan said. "A blast was also just heard from the campus."

The attack was reportedly claimed by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.