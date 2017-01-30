Hadid sisters join anti-Trump rally
New York: Models and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid took to the streets here against US President Donald Trump`s ban on entry of citizens from seven Muslim majority countries.
The sisters, whose father Mohamed Hadid is Jordanian-American, Muslim and of Palestinian descent, were seen at the Battery Park shouting "No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here", reports aceshowbiz.com
When marching down a blocked off roadway, they held up a sign which read: "We are all Hindus, Buddhists, Muslims, Atheists, Christians, Jews."
Certain key letters from each denomination written in the protest sign were highlighted to spell out: "We are all humans."
Bella flashed her tummy in a cream colored knit turtleneck which cropped above her pants. She donned a pair of skintight jeans and sneakers.
Gigi sported a cropped pair of denim with a red stripe on the sides, completing her look with a red puffer jacket. They were joined by their mom Yolanda Hadid at the rally.
It`s not the first time Gigi has expressed her political views. Earlier, she voiced her support for a Women`s March in Washington.
