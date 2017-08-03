close
Hafiz Saeed to register JuD as political party under 'Milli Muslim League Pakistan' name

Hafiz Saeed is likely to launch his political outfit on Pakistan`s Independence Day at a function in Lahore.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 23:27
Islamabad: Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief and the mastermind of Mumbai terrorist attack Hafiz Muhammad Saeed has reportedly decided to launch his own political party in Pakistan by renaming his terror outfit JuD as Milli Muslim League Pakistan.

According to reports, he would be registering his political party with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Saeed is likely to launch his political outfit on Pakistan`s Independence Day at a function in Lahore.

This is being seen as a major happening as Pakistan recently elected its new Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi after Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court over the Panama Papers scandal.

He is also said to have close relations with the Pakistani Army and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Recently the government of Pakistan`s Punjab province extended the house arrest of Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and his four aides for 60 more days for their activities that were "detrimental to peace and security", The Express Tribune reported.

Saeed is a wanted terrorist by India and the United States for his alleged role in masterminding the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai that claimed 166 lives.

He even carries a bounty of 10 million USD (approx Rs 66 crore) on his head for his role in the attack.

He is an internationally designated terrorist but continues to be an influential person in Pakistan`s certain religious groups.

Pakistan claims to have banned Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), but following the attack on the Indian Parliament in 2002, it re-emerged as Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD).

The United States has designated the JuD as a front for the LeT.

