हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Haj

Haj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia get free AC pods to rest; over 20 lakh reach Mecca

Special arrangements have been made in Saudi Arabia for Haj this year.

Haj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia get free AC pods to rest; over 20 lakh reach Mecca

Over 20 lakh pilgrims started the annual Haj yatra in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. At the break of the dawn, the pilgrims reached Mecca, following which they began circling Kaaba – Islam’s holiest site. After paying homage at the Kaaba, the pilgrims go to Arafat mountains where Prophet Muhammad gave his first sermon.

Special arrangements have been made in Saudi Arabia for Haj this year. In a first, there will be a provision of sleeping pods for the pilgrims. The pods will be functional in Mina from August 18 to August 24.

The pods, built using fibre glass, can be used by the pilgrims without paying any tariff. Each air-conditioned pod comprises one mattress, bedsheet and a mirror. Pilgrims can stay in them for three hours each.

More than 1.28 lakh people from India have reached Saudi Arabia for Haj. A total of 1,28,702 Indian pilgrims are facilitated by the government to undertake the pilgrimage through the Hajj Committee this year.

As many as 466 flights took the Indian pilgrims to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage and the last flight landed in Jeddah on Friday morning, according to the Indian consulate.

A record 1,75,025 Muslims from India are going to Hajj this year. More than 47 per cent of the total number of pilgrims going for Hajj this year are women, which is the highest ever representation of women in Hajj from India.

Till last year, it was mandatory for a Muslim woman to be accompanied by her husband or a mehram (a person with whom marriage is unlawful) for pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. For the first time this year, Indian women are going on the holy pilgrimage without the company of a male relative. This is also the first year when Hajj pilgrimage is taking place without being provided any subsidy.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
Hajhaj yatraHaj pilgrimSaudi Arabia

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close