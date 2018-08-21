हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
hajj 2018

Hajj 2018 live streaming: Watch online telecast of Islamic pilgrimage from Mecca

Watch the online Hajj live streaming here.

PTI photo

New Delhi: Millions of Muslim pilgrims across the globe started to ascend Mount Arafat for the climax of the annual hajj. A sea of worshippers scaled the rocky hill southeast of the holy city of Mecca for a day of prayers and reflection where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammed delivered his final sermon.

The hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam which every Muslim is required to complete at least once in their lifetime if they are healthy enough and have the means to do so.

The live streaming began on Monday evening, i.e. on August 20 and will end on Tuesday evening, i.e. on August 21. The live stream shows millions of Muslims converging on Mount Arafat, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) east of the holy city of Mecca. At dawn, Muslim pilgrims will make their way from Mina to a plain called Mount Arafah and the Plain of Arafah.

Watch live streaming of Hajj online here

The Day of Arafat falls on the 9th day of Dhul al-Hijjah and is considered to be the pinnacle of the annual Hajj. On the Day of Arafat, Muslims recite the Arafah prayer from Zuhr prayer to sunset. 

Some of the pilgrims -- men in white seamless garments and women in loose dresses -- pushed elderly relatives in wheelchairs on the second day of the hajj, one of the world's largest annual gatherings.

A hot wind blew across the hill, also known as Jabal al-Rahma (Mount of Mercy), and the surrounding plain after a downpour late Sunday. Many faithful could be seen sipping from bottles of water.

After sunset, the pilgrims will leave for nearby Muzdalifah where they will gather pebbles to perform the symbolic 'stoning of the devil'.

The ritual begins in earnest tomorrow as Muslims observe the first day of Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the hajj.

Muslims traditionally slaughter sheep for the three-day Eid al-Adha, a tribute to the prophet Abraham's sacrifice of a lamb after God spared Ishmael, his son.

They will consume some of the meat and give the rest to poor people unable to buy food.

