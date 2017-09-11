close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Halimah Yacob set to be Singapore's first woman President

A former speaker of Singapore`s Parliament, Halimah Yacob, was set to become the city-state`s first woman President after other candidates did not qualify for the contest, the Straits Times newspaper reported on Monday. 

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 17:20
Halimah Yacob set to be Singapore&#039;s first woman President
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Singapore: A former speaker of Singapore`s Parliament, Halimah Yacob, was set to become the city-state`s first woman President after other candidates did not qualify for the contest, the Straits Times newspaper reported on Monday. 

The largely ceremonial post had been reserved this year for candidates from the ethnic Malay minority. Only Halimah was given the certificate of eligibility to contest the election by the Presidential Elections Committee, the Straits Times reported on its website.

TAGS

SingaporeHalimah YacobPresidentMalayPresidential Elections Committee

From Zee News

Jammu and Kashmir

Trees of peace have not dried up in Jammu and Kashmir: Rajn...

World

Tear gas incident leaves several people injured at Frankfur...

Rohingya seemingly face &#039;ethnic cleansing&#039;: UN rights chief
WorldAsia

Rohingya seemingly face 'ethnic cleansing': UN ri...

WorldAsia

Iraq says 90 per cent of IS-controlled areas regained

India

SC directs Allahabad HC to name two judicial officers in 10...

CBSE norms for accreditation of schools
Education

CBSE norms for accreditation of schools

Odisha flyover collapse: Engineer arrested, case against four others
Odisha

Odisha flyover collapse: Engineer arrested, case against f...

Ultra-thin craft to wrap and destroy space debris in the offing – Read
Space

Ultra-thin craft to wrap and destroy space debris in the of...

Airtel launches Voice over LTE, services go live in Mumbai
Technology

Airtel launches Voice over LTE, services go live in Mumbai

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi