Hamas leader says 'no one' can force it to disarm or recognise Israel

Gaza City: Hamas's leader in the Gaza Strip said today "no one" can force it to disarm or recognise Israel, after Washington demanded it meet those conditions as part of a unity government.

"No one in the universe can disarm us. On the contrary, we will continue to have the power to protect our citizens," the Islamist movement's Gaza head Yahya Sinwar said.

"No one has the ability to extract from us recognition of the occupation."

Sinwar made the remarks during a speech to young people that was provided to AFP by Hamas.

Earlier in the day, a top aide to US President Donald Trump said an emerging Palestinian unity government must recognise Israel and disarm Hamas.

That was the Trump administration's first detailed response to a landmark reconciliation deal reached last week between Palestinian factions.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas's Fatah movement signed a reconciliation deal with Hamas in Cairo a week ago aimed at ending a bitter 10-year split.

The Abbas-led Palestine Liberation Organisation has recognised Israel, but Hamas has not and is blacklisted as a terrorist organisation by the United States and the European Union.

It has fought three wars with Israel since 2008.