Hamas names top militant as new leader in Gaza
Gaza City: A senior Hamas official says a top member of the group's armed wing has been chosen as its new leader in the Gaza Strip.
Yehiyeh Sinwar, a senior commander who was freed by Israel in a 2011 prisoner swap, is considered one of the most hard-line figures in the Islamic militant group.
The Hamas official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was discussing the group's secretive election process, confirmed the appointment.
Sinwar replaces Ismail Haniyeh, who was prime minister of Hamas' government in Gaza after the militant group overran the territory in 2007.
Since his release by Israel, Sinwar has built up his power in the secretive military wing and is believed to have ordered the execution of a top rival last year in a power struggle.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion on PM Modi's ‘janampatri’ threat against Congress
- Fateh Ka Fatwa: What are the hindrances faced by Muslim women in India?
- Will Iman, world's heaviest woman weighing 500 kg, get a new lease of life in India?
- Watch: PM Modi addresses rally in Uttarakhand's Srinagar
- Why are politicians trying to disguise crime in UP in communal colours?
- WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar knocks off Mehedi Hasan's stumps with brilliant delivery during one-off Test
- I-League, Kolkata Derby: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan — As it happened...
- WATCH: When Ishant Sharma asked a 'staring' Sabbir Rahman to focus on his batting
- Pakistani girl asked Irfan Pathan why he plays for India being a Muslim? Read his brilliant reply
- T20 Blind World Cup: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Indian team with a special message