close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Hamas rejects IS claim of fatal stabbing of Israeli policewoman

Hamas on Saturday said the three Palestinians shot dead in Jerusalem after the fatal stabbing of an Israeli policewoman belonged to local Islamist and leftist movements, rejecting an earlier claim by the Islamic State group.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 09:30

Gaza City: Hamas on Saturday said the three Palestinians shot dead in Jerusalem after the fatal stabbing of an Israeli policewoman belonged to local Islamist and leftist movements, rejecting an earlier claim by the Islamic State group.

"The claim by the Islamic State group is an attempt to muddy the waters," said Sami Abou Zouhri, spokesman for the Islamist movement which runs the Gaza strip.

The attack was carried out by "two Palestinians from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and a third from Hamas", he said.

The Islamic State, in an online statement, today said three IS fighters had targeted "a gathering of Jews" in an operation yesterday during which the three attackers were killed by Israeli police.
The group warned that "this attack will not be the last."

During the attack, the police officer was killed and others were wounded, according to IS.

It took place as Muslims marked the end of the third Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan, during which tens of thousands of Palestinians from east Jerusalem and the West Bank attended prayers at the nearby Al-Aqsa mosque compound, Islam's third-holiest site.

The policewoman was stabbed and critically injured and later died in hospital of her wounds. She was identified as Hadas Malka, 23, a staff sergeant major.

Israeli police said the three Palestinian assailants were killed.

According to police, two perpetrators opened fire at a group of police officers who returned fire, and a third stabbed the border policewoman a short distance away before being shot.

This was the first time that the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an attack in Israel, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors extremist organisations.

In its statement IS said the attack was "revenge for the religion of Allah and the sanctities of the violated Muslims."

"Let the Jews watch for the demise of their state at the hands of the soldiers of the Caliphate," the statement added.

TAGS

Hamas rejects IS claimIslamic State groupfatal stabbingIsraeli policewomanleftist movements

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Rajnath Singh reviews security in Darjeeling, more troops sent; situation remains tense
West Bengal

Rajnath Singh reviews security in Darjeeling, more troops s...

Telangana: Army Chief Rawat attends Passing Out Parade ceremony at Air Force Academy
Telangana

Telangana: Army Chief Rawat attends Passing Out Parade cere...

Two US lawmakers ask Donald Trump admin to cut Pakistan aid for supporting terror
World

Two US lawmakers ask Donald Trump admin to cut Pakistan aid...

Tamil Nadu: CPI (M) office attacked in Coimbatore, petrol bomb hurdled
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: CPI (M) office attacked in Coimbatore, petrol b...

Rajasthan: Sixty people including 13 minors fall ill after eating contaminated food; FIR registered
Rajasthan

Rajasthan: Sixty people including 13 minors fall ill after...

Jammu and Kashmir

Horrific killing of cops in Anantnag a 'setback':...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video