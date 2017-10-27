Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Hamas security chief hurt in Gaza blast: Security sources

The head of Hamas security forces in the Gaza Strip was injured Friday when his car blew up in an attack in the Nusseirat refugee camp, Gaza security sources said.

AFP| Last Updated: Oct 27, 2017, 17:29 PM IST
Gaza city: The head of Hamas security forces in the Gaza Strip was injured Friday when his car blew up in an attack in the Nusseirat refugee camp, Gaza security sources said.

They said that Tawfiq Abu Naim`s condition was not thought to be life-threatening.

