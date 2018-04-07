Has your data been leaked? Facebook to send notification to users

New Delhi: Under glaring spotlight for leaking user data to UK based analytics firm Cambridge Analytica, Facebook will send a notification to its users on Monday (April 9) providing complete details about the nature and extent of the breach.

Close to 2.2 billion users of Facebook would reportedly receive a notification on top of their news feed come Monday. This notification is expected to contain a link that would show users the app they use and what data has been shared with these apps. There would be a procedure to shut these apps which are synced with Facebook, as well. Media reports also suggest that of all the users, 87 million would get a more detailed notification admitting their data has been shared with Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook has been under fire since news of the data breach made headlines the world over. Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has admitted to the mistake and has asked for forgiveness. He has also confirmed that while most affected users are in the United States, users in Philippines, Indonesia, and the UK too may have had their data leaked.

The very-public apology has not cut ice with critics who have called for users to delete their accounts to prevent any instance of similar data leaks in the future. Many social media enthusiasts too have come out and voiced their concerns in recent weeks.