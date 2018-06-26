हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hassan Rouhani

Hassan Rouhani says Iran will not give in to pressure from Donald Trump

Hassan Rouhani said Iran maintained the right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes. 

London: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani lambasted on Tuesday U.S. President Donald Trump's withdrawal from a deal with Iran on its nuclear programme and said Iranians will not give in to U.S. pressure but would defend their independence and Islamic values.

Rouhani, in a speech broadcast live on state television, said Trump`s action on the international deal was “appalling and illegal” and had hurt America's global reputation.

Rouhani said Iran maintained the right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes. 

