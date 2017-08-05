Hassan Rouhani urges cooperation between Iran, Afghanistan against terrorism

Tehran: Emphasising that terrorism is a common problem for both Tehran and Kabul, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday called for cooperation between the two sides against it.

During a meeting with his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani, he said that Iran has made every effort in bringing about peace and stability in Afghanistan and has always stood by Afghan people in different segments of history.

He described Chabahar Port as a suitable link to promote economic, trade and mineral cooperation between the two sides.

The Afghan President congratulated Rouhani on being re-elected as Iran's next President.

He also hailed Iran's efforts in bringing about peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Ghani said Afghanistan is in favour of maintaining cooperation with the neighboring countries like Iran to safeguard its borders.

Earlier, Ghani arrived in Tehran to attend swearing in ceremony of his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani.

About 70 delegations from foreign countries and international organisations have so far arrived inTehran to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Hassan Rouhani as President of Iran .

The inauguration ceremony will be held in the parliament where Rouhani is expected to propose his 18-member cabinet on the same day for a vote of confidence.