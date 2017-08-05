close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Hassan Rouhani urges cooperation between Iran, Afghanistan against terrorism

During a meeting with his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani, he said that Iran has made every effort in bringing about peace and stability in Afghanistan and has always stood by Afghan people in different segments of history.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 19:25
Hassan Rouhani urges cooperation between Iran, Afghanistan against terrorism

Tehran: Emphasising that terrorism is a common problem for both Tehran and Kabul, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday called for cooperation between the two sides against it.

During a meeting with his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani, he said that Iran has made every effort in bringing about peace and stability in Afghanistan and has always stood by Afghan people in different segments of history.

He described Chabahar Port as a suitable link to promote economic, trade and mineral cooperation between the two sides.

The Afghan President congratulated Rouhani on being re-elected as Iran's next President.

He also hailed Iran's efforts in bringing about peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Ghani said Afghanistan is in favour of maintaining cooperation with the neighboring countries like Iran to safeguard its borders.

Earlier, Ghani arrived in Tehran to attend swearing in ceremony of his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani.

About 70 delegations from foreign countries and international organisations have so far arrived inTehran to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Hassan Rouhani as President of Iran .

The inauguration ceremony will be held in the parliament where Rouhani is expected to propose his 18-member cabinet on the same day for a vote of confidence. 

TAGS

TehranKabulIranHassan RouhaniAshraf GhaniTerrorism

From Zee News

Jharkhand

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das congratulates Venkaiah Naidu for...

WorldAsia

Myanmarese held for entering India illegally

WorldAsia

NATO says killed Afghan inside attacker in self-defence

PM Narendra Modi wishes Venkaiah Naidu on vice-presidential elections win
India

PM Narendra Modi wishes Venkaiah Naidu on vice-presidential...

Assam Forest Department to construct highlands for animal protection
Assam

Assam Forest Department to construct highlands for animal p...

Video: Cabbie brutally thrashes woman after she protests against rash driving
Delhi

Video: Cabbie brutally thrashes woman after she protests ag...

Venkaiah Naidu becomes 13th Vice-President of India
India

Venkaiah Naidu becomes 13th Vice-President of India, says w...

WorldAsia

50 Taliban militants killed in Afghan airstrike

India

Vice-Presidential election: Voting ends, total poll percent...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India