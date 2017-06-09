Heart-stopping plane crash video footage from Lukla Airport in Nepal

Kathmandu: Goma Air’s cargo plane (Flight 409) crashed and caught fire as the pilot tried to land at a tiny fog-shrouded Lukla Airport near Mount Everest on May 27.

It seemed that the pilot, who was flying the cargo plane, with the registration number 9N-AKY, wasn't able to see the runway because of the fog.

The pilot wasn't able to make a touch down due to low-visibility conditions, however as he saw the air-strip he tied to adjust the big bird, but by that time it was too late.

Lukla Airport also known as Tenzing-Hillary Airport was named after the first men to climb Mt Everest.

Lukla airport, little more than a runway carved into the side of the Himalayas at an altitude of 9,200 feet, is famous among travelers for its scenery, stomach-lurching landings — and occasional crashes. The runway ends in a steep drop of a few hundred feet.

Lukla airport is about 40 miles from the Mount Everest.

Video has been taken from Facebook account of Kathmandu Post.