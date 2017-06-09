close
Heart-stopping plane crash video footage from Lukla Airport in Nepal

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 17:38
Heart-stopping plane crash video footage from Lukla Airport in Nepal
Pic Courtesy: Kathmandu Post

Kathmandu: Goma Air’s cargo plane (Flight 409) crashed and caught fire as the pilot tried to land at a tiny fog-shrouded Lukla Airport near Mount Everest on May 27.

It seemed that the pilot, who was flying the cargo plane, with the registration number 9N-AKY, wasn't able to see the runway because of the fog.

The pilot wasn't able to make a touch down due to low-visibility conditions, however as he saw the air-strip he tied to adjust the big bird, but by that time it was too late.

Lukla Airport also known as Tenzing-Hillary Airport was named after the first men to climb Mt Everest.

Lukla airport, little more than a runway carved into the side of the Himalayas at an altitude of 9,200 feet, is famous among travelers for its scenery, stomach-lurching landings — and occasional crashes. The runway ends in a steep drop of a few hundred feet.

Lukla airport is about 40 miles from the Mount Everest.

Video has been taken from Facebook account of Kathmandu Post.

Lukla airport Nepal Goma Air cargo plane Tenzing-Hillary Airport Mount Everest

