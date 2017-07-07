close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Heavy floods kill several in China's Hunan province

At least 44 people have been killed or are reported missing in Ningxiang County since June 22.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 11:46

Beijing: Heavy rains have caused flooding and landslides in central China's Hunan province, the worst natural disaster to hit the area in 60 years, killing several people and causing damage to property, officials said on Friday.

At least 44 people have been killed or are reported missing in Ningxiang County since June 22.

About 8.15 lakh people, or 56 per cent of the county's population, suffered property losses in the floods, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted local officials as saying.

In Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous region, to the south, flood has left 20 people dead and 14 missing.

Around 20,000 houses have collapsed or were damaged, it said.

TAGS

ChinaChina FloodsHunan provinceBeijingChina landslidesNingxiang County

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

Qualcomm goes after Apple, seeks iPhone import ban
Mobiles

Qualcomm goes after Apple, seeks iPhone import ban

ASUS &#039;Zenfone AR&#039; to be available exclusively on Flipkart
Mobiles

ASUS 'Zenfone AR' to be available exclusively on...

Chinese aircraft carrier sails into Hong Kong on maiden visit
WorldAsia

Chinese aircraft carrier sails into Hong Kong on maiden vis...

Tamil Nadu

AG Venugopal recuses himself from Tamil Nadu Assembly trust...

US bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
WorldAsia

US bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover

WorldAsia

South Korea's President Moon Jae-In seeks talks with K...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video