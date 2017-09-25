Here’s how ‘lucky’ people are different from unlucky ones

New Delhi: Why some people are luckier than others? Science has an answer.

A British study has found that there are 'measurable differences' between lucky and unlucky people.

Those who described themselves as 'lucky' are usually more extroverted and sociable, professor Richard Wiseman of the University of Hertfordshire has found.

But those who describe themselves as ‘unlucky’ are more neurotic and anxious, and less open to meeting new people, he said.

Wiseman tested his theory by teaching ‘unlucky’ people how to be lucky, the metro.co.uk reported. He found that 80% of people said their ‘luck’ improved.

‘Lucky people are skilled at creating, noticing and acting upon chance opportunities. They do this in various ways, including networking, adopting a relaxed attitude to life and by being open to new experiences,' he said.