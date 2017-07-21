close
Hezbollah announces offensive against radicals in Lebanon

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 17:20

Beirut: The Hezbollah on Friday said it will begin an offensive to oust terrorists from the mountainous regions of Lebanon along the Syrian border.

The new operation to clear radicals from areas around the town of Arsal and in al-Qalamoun was reported by al-Manar television owned by Hezbollah, reports Efe news.

With heavy artillery and missiles, Hezbollah bombarded positions held by Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, a former Syrian Al Qaeda affiliate, in several areas located in northeastern Lebanon.

The Lebanese Army also bombed on Friday "terrorist groups" trying to flee from the Wadi al-Zaarour region to Arsal.

On Tuesday, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced during the plenary session of Parliament that his government authorised the Army to carry out a planned and meticulous operation in the heights of Arsal where extremists from Syria are hiding.

A military source told Efe news that there was a decision on the part of the Lebanese authorities to put an end to the activity of "terrorists" in that area although the troops will act only in a defensive way.

