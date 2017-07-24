close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Hezbollah says seizes strategic valley from militants at Syria-Lebanon border

The Syrian army and Hezbollah recaptured the area around the town of Fleita on the Syrian side of the border on Sunday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 13:47

Beirut: Hezbollah said its forces seized a strategic valley from Sunni Muslim militants on Monday, the latest advance in an offensive to oust jihadists from their last foothold along the Syria-Lebanon border.

The Shi`ite Muslim Hezbollah said it had advanced from several directions in the Wadi al-Kheil valley in Juroud Arsal, a barren mountainous border zone that has served as a base for militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State.

The advance gave Hezbollah control over what had been "the most important base for Nusra Front" in the area, Hezbollah`s military media unit said in a statement.

The offensive, launched on Friday by Hezbollah and the Syrian army, has so far focused on militants from al Qaeda`s former Syria branch, previously called the Nusra Front.

Hezbollah has reported rapid advances against Nusra fighters. The next target will be territory held by Islamic State militants, local media have reported.

The Syrian army and Hezbollah recaptured the area around the town of Fleita on the Syrian side of the border on Sunday, the Syrian state news agency SANA said.

The offensive has so far killed 19 Hezbollah combatants and more than 130 Sunni militants, according to a security source.

Hezbollah has played a critical part in previous campaigns against Sunni insurgents along Lebanon`s border, part of its wider role backing President Bashar al-Assad in Syria`s six-year-old civil war.

Hezbollah`s role has been criticised by its Lebanese political opponents, including Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, who is a Sunni.

TAGS

HezbollahSyria-Lebanon BorderBeirutSyriaAl QaedaIslamic stateBashar al-Assad

From Zee News

Madhya Pradesh

SIMI activists encounter: SC issues notice to Centre, Madhy...

WorldAsia

Israel strikes Gaza after missile across border: Army

World

Japan launches telework campaign to ease Tokyo 2020 congest...

Education

NEET 2017: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu students recieved differ...

Supreme Court allows 10-year-old rape victim abort pregnancy
India

Supreme Court allows 10-year-old rape victim abort pregnanc...

Missing Indians in Iraq: Sushma Swaraj likely to make statement in Lok Sabha today
Uttar Pradesh

Missing Indians in Iraq: Sushma Swaraj likely to make state...

Uttar Pradesh

UP to undertake major police recruitment soon

EC bribery case: Delhi HC seeks Tihar Jail&#039;s reply on plea of Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleging custodial violenc
India

EC bribery case: Delhi HC seeks Tihar Jail's reply on...

Myanmar floods kill two, displace tens of thousands
WorldAsia

Myanmar floods kill two, displace tens of thousands

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels