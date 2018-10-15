Hillary defends husband Bill Clinton's presidency despite Lewinsky affair

The affair that shook an entire nation two decades ago threatened to throw a President out of office but Bill Clinton managed to hold on to the post of US President despite his affair with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Recently, Hillary was asked about the entire incident in the wake of the MeToo movement and she held firm to her opinion that her husband did not abuse his power and was right in not resigning.

Speaking to CBS News, Hillary was asked whether Clinton should have tendered his resignation at the time - 1999. "Absolutely not," she replied. When asked if Clinton was guilty of misusing his power, Clinton denied it saying Monica was an adult at the time of the affair. "There was an investigation and it, as I believe, came out in the right place."

The infamous scandal rocked US and global media with the spotlight firmly on the American president at the time. Clinton was lambasted by many at the time but the country's Senate failed to get a two-thirds majority required to remove a President from office.

Lewinsky was 22 at the time and had alleged that she had sexual relations with Clinton inside the White House. She also said that it was consensual. Several other women since have, however, accused Clinton of sexual misconduct but Hillary has firmly stood by her husband.