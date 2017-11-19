Hillary slams Trump, Moore over sexual misconduct allegations

Washington: Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton has slammed Donald Trump and Republican Senate nominee Ray Moore for being unapologetic over the sexual misconduct allegations, saying the US President has "disgraced the office".

Hillary, 70, the former Democratic presidential nominee who last year lost the White House race to Trump, 71, said that Democratic Senator Al Franken has apologised for his reported sexual misconduct and his willingness for a probe "is the kind of accountability I'm talking about".

"I don't hear that from Roy Moore or Donald Trump... Look at the contrast between Al Franken, accepting responsibility, apologising, and Roy Moore and Donald Trump who have done neither," she told New York's WABC radio station.

Hillary also said that the President has "disgraced the office".

Asked if she admired anything about Trump, she quickly responded in the negative.

"No. The answer is absolutely no... I didn't think he'd be as bad as he turned out to be," she said of Trump.

When asked about Moore, who has been accused by five women of sexual misconduct, Hillary said he does not appear to be someone who will bring respect and honour to the state of Alabama.

Moore, a former judge and the Republican nominee for a vacant Senate seat in Alabama, has denied all charges.

When asked about the past behaviour of Bill Clinton, her husband and a former US president, and if she should have been more supportive of his female accusers versus reports that she attacked their credibility, Hillary said, "Every situation has to be judged on its own merit."

She further said those allegations were investigated and recent comments by others about her husband are not relevant. "I don't know that we can rewrite and revise history," Hillary said.

Of specifically Senator Gillibrand's recent comments about Bill Clinton that he should have resigned after his affair with Monica Lewinsky, she said, "I don't exactly know what she (Gillibrand) was trying to say."

Hillary is currently on a tour for her new book 'What Happened' -- a memoir and election postmortem published by Simon & Schuster.