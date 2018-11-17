हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Imran Khan

Hit wicket? Imran Khan cites Hitler to explain why U-turns are vital in politics

"A leader who does not take U-turns is not a true leader."

File photo

Several Pakistani news outlets are abuzz with reports that Imran Khan recently defended the need for taking U-turns and even said that Adolf Hitler lost WWII because he was unable to do so.

Geo News - one of several Pakistani news outlets - reported that during a meeting with select journalists and columnists at his residence, the Pakistani Prime Minister explained that a leader who does not take U-turns according to the requirements of the situation is not a real leader. He also reportedly cited examples from history. "Hitler and Napoleon suffered huge defeats and caused losses as they did not take U-turns. If you are walking and there is a wall in front of you, then you will have to change and find another way," the cricketer-turned-politician was quoted as saying.

Imran and his government is under constant fire from the opposition for allegedly going back on promises made. "We propose to the PTI government to set up a ministry of U-turns. There are so many that it needs a full block in the Cabinet Division — U-block — to handle their U-turns," Dawn quoted PPP's Nafisa Shah as saying.

Social media in the country too was abuzz with many wondering if using Hitler's name was the best way to explain governance.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Imran Khan government is about to complete 100 days in office and has vowed to restore the country's crumbling economy, weed out corruption and address poverty-related issues.

