Home Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Moscow for a three-day visit

Moscow: In an endeavour to deepen and further India`s strategic and security partnership with Russia, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has arrived in Moscow for a three-day visit.

He was received by State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov at Vnukovo International Airport.During the visit, India and Russia will sign two key pacts for cooperation in tackling all forms of terrorism and jointly fighting smuggling of narcotics.

The Home Minister will hold discussions with Vladimir Kolokoltsev, minister for internal affairs of the Russian Federation and other senior Russian leadership.The discussions would cover the entire gamut of bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest.Singh will also pay a visit to the National Crisis Management Centre (EMERCOM) under the Ministry of Situations.

This year India and Russia are celebrating the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations with each other.