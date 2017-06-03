close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Homemade bomb kills two Algeria soldiers, wounds four: Security

A homemade bomb killed two Algerian soldiers and wounded four others in the Bir el-Ater area near the Tunisian border on Saturday.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 - 18:12

Algiers: A homemade bomb killed two Algerian soldiers and wounded four others in the Bir el-Ater area near the Tunisian border on Saturday, a security source said.

The troops were patrolling the area, around 600 kilometres southeast of Algiers and 20 kilometres from the frontier, when the device exploded, the source said.
Another security source said the soldiers were combing the semi-desert area between Bir al-Ater and Negrine.

Authorities did not immediately provide an official confirmation of the blast or the toll.

Algerians had hoped that a 2005 peace and reconciliation charter would turn the page on a 1991-2002 civil war that cost 200,000 lives.

But Islamist groups remain active in the south and east, largely targeting security forces.

TAGS

AlgeriaHomemade bombBir el-Ater areaTunisian border

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

MS Dhoni's seven IPL finals: Here's how Ranchi-bor...

IAF officer killed in Sukhoi jet crash cremated with full military honours
Kerala

IAF officer killed in Sukhoi jet crash cremated with full m...

Malaysia offers up to USD 1,000 for best 'gay preventi...
World

Malaysia offers up to USD 1,000 for best 'gay preventi...

Climate change, terrorism biggest threats to humanity: PM Modi at Elysee Palace in Paris
India

Climate change, terrorism biggest threats to humanity: PM M...

NIA recovers LeT letterheads in Srinagar, Delhi raids; files case against Hafiz Saeed for waging war against India
DelhiJammu and Kashmir

NIA recovers LeT letterheads in Srinagar, Delhi raids; file...

Kabul bombing: Multiple explosions rock funeral ceremony of protester &#039;killed by police&#039;, 19 dead
WorldAsia

Kabul bombing: Multiple explosions rock funeral ceremony of...

Jim Mattis reassures allies as US turns to China on North Korea
World

Jim Mattis reassures allies as US turns to China on North K...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video