Hong Kong `has a place in my heart`: China`s Xi Jinping

President Xi Jinping expressed his affection for Hong Kong as he arrived in the politically divided city Thursday to mark 20 years since it was handed back to China by Britain.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 10:27

Hong Kong: President Xi Jinping expressed his affection for Hong Kong as he arrived in the politically divided city Thursday to mark 20 years since it was handed back to China by Britain.

"After nine years I am once again stepping on Hong Kong soil. I feel very happy. Hong Kong has always had a place in my heart," he said in a brief speech on the tarmac at Hong Kong`s main Chek Lap Kok airport.

Xi said China would support the semi-autonomous city "as it always has".

