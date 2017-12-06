Hope from debris: Why Pakistan wants to replace ally US with China, Russia

A friend in need is a friend indeed and it is perhaps why China has all but displaced United States and Pakistan's firm ally. For several years, Pakistan has banked on aid from the US but in recent times, it is China that has become closer courtesy financial investments and military assistance.

While there may not be any free lunches in this world, Pakistan continues to almost rever China - a fact underlined by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday when he said the focus of Pakistan's foreign policy must shift away from the US and onto China. He also added that relations with Russia deserve renewed attention. "China lives next to us and we have a common wall. Russia can also be our good friend," he said.

Citing the US war in Afghanistan has taken a big toll on Pakistan, Asif said stability in the region is key to prosperity. "We want peace in Afghanistan. The Afghan war was a liability for Pakistan. We are still suffering very badly from the Afghan war. We are trying to manage the situation and to turn the debris into hope."

While Pakistan's geographical location has long been considered of strategic importance to the US in its war on terror in Afghanistan, the Donald Trump administration has also admonished Pakistan for not doing enough to crack down on terrorism. Former US President Barack Obama said in New Delhi recently that Pakistan may not have been aware that al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden was hiding inside its territory - something which still raises questions on Pakistan's ability to identify and tackle terrorists at home.

Relations with China are not necessarily seen through the prism of terrorism and the fight against it. While China is indeed assisting Pakistan's armed forces courtesy war exercises, joint-ventures in manufacturing fighter jets like JF-17 Thunder multi-role combat aircraft etc, ties are more about economic in nature courtesy the much-hyped China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In an ever-changing world, there may - however - be no permanent friends. The Dawn reported on Monday that Beijing had stopped funding three CPEC projects over allegations of corruption. Security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan continues to be of grave concern while export of radicals Islamists to China is recognised as a potential threat.

As such, even as the international community largely continues to see Pakistan as a state in turmoil, the hand of a powerful member of the UN Security Council member may be a temporary support at best.