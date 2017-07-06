close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Hospital: China's Nobel Peace laureate's ill health worsens

Liu Xiaobo was diagnosed in May while imprisoned for inciting subversion by advocating sweeping political reforms in China. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010 while in prison.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 18:41

Beijing: The Chinese hospital that is treating imprisoned Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo for advanced liver cancer says his condition has worsened as abdominal fluid accumulates.

The First Hospital of China Medical University in the northeastern city of Shenyang said in a statement that the lead doctor had informed Liu's family of the development. The statement that appeared on the hospital's website today is undated.

Liu was diagnosed in May while imprisoned for inciting subversion by advocating sweeping political reforms in China. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010 while in prison.

His supporters have urged Beijing to release Liu and give him the freedom to choose where he wants to treated, while Beijing has said Liu is under the care of experts in a Chinese medical facility.

TAGS

ChinaLiu XiaoboNobel Peace laureateChina Medical UniversityShenyangNobel Peace Prize

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

North EastArunachal Pradesh

Arunachal party extends support to NDA Presidential candida...

2001 saw highest number of terrorists killed since last three decades in India
India

2001 saw highest number of terrorists killed since last thr...

Arunachal Pradesh

Three bodies recovered from IAF chopper crash site

WorldAsia

India-Vietnam discuss China's aggressive posturing in...

Science

New 3D chip made with carbon nanotubes can store, process d...

World

Huge floods sweep southern Japan, two dead, 20 missing

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video