हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Hospital floor housing Nawaz Sharif declared sub jail, no one allowed to meet ex-Pak PM

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was shifted from Adiala jail in Rawalpindi to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad following ‘serious cardiac complications’, is not allowed to meet anyone. According to Pakistan-based Dawn News, the floor where Sharif is admitted has been declared a sub jail.

Hospital floor housing Nawaz Sharif declared sub jail, no one allowed to meet ex-Pak PM

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was shifted from Adiala jail in Rawalpindi to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad following ‘serious cardiac complications’, is not allowed to meet anyone. According to Pakistan-based Dawn News, the floor where Sharif is admitted has been declared a sub jail.

The report quoted PIMS executive director Raja Amjad as saying that those wanting to meet Sharif will have to take prior permission from jail authorities and the hospital administration has no say on the same.

The former prime minister’s brother and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif was also reportedly not allowed to meet him.

Hospital’s deputy executive director Zulfiqar Ghouri told Dawn News that Nawaz Sharif does not want to stay in hospital. Even while undergoing treatment, Sharif has been constantly demanding that he be shifted back to Adiala jail.

Notably, even as reports of Sharif's kidney being on the verge of collapse emerged, the former prime minister had declined to be shifted to hospital from the jail.

While Sharif’s condition is said to be stable, his sugar and stress levels have increased, impacting his health condition. The decision to move Sharif to hospital was taken on Sunday after ECG and irregular blood reports.

A team of doctors had recommended that Sharif was in the need of proper medical care, citing that he had been suffering from acute pain in both his arms possibly because of inadequate blood circulation.

Sharif, daughter Maryam and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar were taken to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi soon after they landed in Lahore from London via UAE, as they were convicted in Avenfield properties case.

Tags:
PakistanNawaz SharifNawaz Sharif in hospitalPIMS Islamabad

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close