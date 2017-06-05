close
Hostage situation in Melbourne following blast; major police operation underway

Police are dealing with a hostage situation in Australia's Melbourne city after an explosion on Tuesday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 - 14:11
Melbourne: Police are dealing with a hostage situation in Australia's Melbourne city after an explosion on Tuesday.

A major police operation is underway at a Bay Street apartment, following reports of the explosion at 4 p.m. (local time), reports the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

A Victoria state police spokesperson said officers were trying to negotiate with a man in one of the apartments.

"It's believed he has a woman inside with him who he won't allow to leave."

"Victoria Police specialist units are currently on scene. Roads are closed in the vicinity and we urge the community to avoid the area," the spokesperson added.

TAGS

Hostage situationMelbourneAustraliaBlastBay Street apartment

