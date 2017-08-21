close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Hotel fire in Mecca causes alarm

Civil Defence spokesman Nayef al-Sharif said no casualties were reported in the incident.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 16:33

Riyadh: A fire broke out in a hotel in the Saudi city Mecca on Monday, sparking alarm among Haj pilgrims, an official said on Monday.

The hotel in Mecca, where some two million Muslims will perform the annual Haj pilgrimage, was evacuated after the fire, Xinhua news agency reported.

Civil Defence spokesman Nayef al-Sharif said no casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire erupted due to a faulty air conditioning unit on the eighth floor of the hotel in Azaziyah district. All 600 residents, most of them from Turkey and Yemen, were evacuated and later returned to the hotel.

TAGS

MeccaFireHotelHajpilgrim

From Zee News

Turkey-Iran operation against Kurd rebels always possible: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
EuropeWorldAsia

Turkey-Iran operation against Kurd rebels always possible:...

Digital advertising spend in India to touch Rs 9,700 crore by end-2017
Technology

Digital advertising spend in India to touch Rs 9,700 crore...

India

China blames Indian troops for Pangong Lake incident in Lad...

WhatsApp &#039;excited&#039; about digital projects in India
Technology

WhatsApp 'excited' about digital projects in Indi...

Nawaz Sharif&#039;s brother Shahbaz set to become PML-N president next month
WorldAsia

Nawaz Sharif's brother Shahbaz set to become PML-N pre...

EuropeWorld

Berlin: 9 injured after smoke bomb goes off at Kurdish even...

India

Working on plan to beat Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad Lok S...

BJP president Amit Shah postpons 3-day Tamil Nadu visit, scheduled from 22 August
Tamil NaduIndia

BJP president Amit Shah postpons 3-day Tamil Nadu visit, sc...

World

Seoul urges Pyongyang not to resort to provocation

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India