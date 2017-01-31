Houthi rebels attack Saudi warship in Red Sea
Washington: Houthi rebels attacked a Saudi warship in the Red Sea, killing two sailors and injuring three others, a US official told Fox News.
The warship, Al Madinah, was conducting routine operations on Monday when the attack occurred.
However, it was unknown if the ship was hit by a missile or by suicide attack after being rammed by a small boat, the official said.
The US military was monitoring the situation.
The warship was able to continue her transit despite the damage, he added.
