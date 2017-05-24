close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 15:42
How 54 Muslim nations insulted Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif in front of everyone - WATCH

Riyadh: This video report analyses how 54 Muslim nations insulted Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif in front of everyone in Riyadh summit.

The video report will help you understand how and why Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif didn't even get a chance to speak at the summit. However, the Pak PM has rehearsed a lot for the 'speech'.

Also, US President Donald Trump didn't give him much time during the summit. 

WATCH video to find out how Pakistan got ‘embarrassed’ over ‘cold shoulder’ to Nawaz Sharif at Riyadh summit:-

Nawaz Sharif, riyadh summit, Pakistan, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Muslim nations, Islamic countries

