How fitness-conscious are you? This German swims a mile to work every day

New Delhi: This may sound strange! But unlike many of us, this German prefers to swim to reach his office.

It may be an ingenious idea if you do not want the daily stress of commuting.

According to the Daily Mail, Benjamin David have found this novel way to keep up his fitness routine.

And he puts all his articles... laptop, wallet and clothes in a waterproof bag before he dives into the river.

“I'm not a monk... When I was on my bike, I would yell at cars.

“When I was on foot, I would yell at cyclists, and so on and so forth.

“And just a few metres to the side of that is the river, and if you just swim down that, it's completely relaxed and refreshing,” the Mail quoted him as saying.

He even reportedly admitted to looking a little like ex-Baywatch star David Hasselhoff “before correcting himself”.

“Not that I look like David, but me with my - (bag) - I think you get me,” he was quoted as saying.