How Naked Cowboy, a Trump supporter, is spreading musical love in Mexico

Mexico City: A street performer known as the "Naked Cowboy" of New York`s Times Square has brought his act to the streets of this capital, where he is getting acquainted with the family of his Mexican-born wife.

Robert John Burck, clad in his trademark outfit of underwear, boots and hat with a guitar slung across his chest, is enjoying a warm welcome in Mexico City, where pedestrians stop to have their photos taken with him, Efe news reported on Friday.

"It`s better than in New York, the people are very entertaining and the women very pretty," the 47-year-old American told Efe.

Chatting in "Spanglish," Burck said that his visit to the Aztec nation has increased his "love for the Mexicans".

Yet despite those sentiments, and his spouse`s Mexican roots, Burck has been a supporter of US President Donald Trump`s hard-line approach to immigration.

Burck`s wife, Patricia Cruz, said the purpose of the trip was for her husband to meet her mother.

"He fell in love with Mexico," she told Efe.

Cruz, who came to the US as a teenager in 2003, was 25 when she and Burke wed in 2013.

The couple met in the New York coffee shop where Cruz was working as a waitress.